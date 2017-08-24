Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais only passed three of her GCSEs.

The 17-year-old model didn't get the grades she was predicted to achieve when she sat her exams at secondary school last year and has reassured those getting their results across the UK today (24.08.17) not to ''worry'' if things don't according to plan.

Taking to her Twitter account this morning, the fashionista - who studied at exclusive boarding school Bedales in Hampshire until she was 14 before moving to a day school in Hampstead, London, near Primrose Hill - said: ''#GCSEResultsDay2017 good luck to everyone getting there results today ... but don't worry if it doesn't go to plan ... I only got two (sic)''

However, Anais - whose mother is Meg Matthews - quickly remembered that she'd actually left school with three GCSEs - one of them being an A in art.

She added in a separate tweet: ''Just reminded myself I got three ... thank god for the A in art huh (sic).''

And, despite her lack of GCSEs, the blonde star was still able to continue her education as she recently admitted she has to dress ''appropriately for school''.

Anais - who has been working with Reebok on its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection - said: ''My style is laid-back and comfortable. Most of my clothes are sportswear or vintage. I only have pocket money, and I have to dress appropriately for school.''

Meanwhile, as well as focusing on her studies, the teenager - whose uncle is Noel's former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher - has reportedly just rekindled her romance with 19-year-old Reece Bibby - two years after their split.

A source said recently: ''It's early days and they're keeping things super-casual. Reece is touring with his new band New Hope Club and it means it's not always easy for them to see each other, but they want to make it work.

''She's been joining him at gigs and they have been going out on dates again.''

The duo first started dating in May 2015, but split just seven months later.