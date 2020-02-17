Noel Clarke lost 13 percent of his body fat in just four months.

The 44-year-old star made a pact with fellow actor Ashley Walters after realising he'd become ''softer'' around his waist, and acknowledging he couldn't make any excuses for his excess weight.

The London-born actor - who stars alongside Ashley on the TV series 'Bulletproof' - shared: ''In 2012, I had to put on three and half stone for a film about cage fighters. But the project didn't happen and the weight stayed on.

''Then, in April last year, we were shooting season two of 'Bulletproof' when I looked in the mirror and thought, 'This is not cool.'

''I was 13 stone and over the years, everything had got softer. I was with my co-star Ashley who said, 'Let's get in shape.' I thought about making excuses: 'I'm not as muscular as you, I'm five years older' etc. But excuses aren't me.''

Instead, Noel decided to be proactive in losing weight - and the results have been dramatic.

In just four months, the actor has succeeded in losing ''four inches'' of fat from around his waist, whilst his body fat percentage has also fallen markedly.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''When I got back to London I signed up for a body transformation with Ultimate Performance, a gym that specialises in body composition and within four months I'd dropped 2.2 stone, lost six inches around my waist and gone from 25 percent body fat to 12 percent body fat.''