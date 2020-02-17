London-born actor Noel Clarke has revealed he lost 13 percent of his body fat in four months.
Noel Clarke lost 13 percent of his body fat in just four months.
The 44-year-old star made a pact with fellow actor Ashley Walters after realising he'd become ''softer'' around his waist, and acknowledging he couldn't make any excuses for his excess weight.
The London-born actor - who stars alongside Ashley on the TV series 'Bulletproof' - shared: ''In 2012, I had to put on three and half stone for a film about cage fighters. But the project didn't happen and the weight stayed on.
''Then, in April last year, we were shooting season two of 'Bulletproof' when I looked in the mirror and thought, 'This is not cool.'
''I was 13 stone and over the years, everything had got softer. I was with my co-star Ashley who said, 'Let's get in shape.' I thought about making excuses: 'I'm not as muscular as you, I'm five years older' etc. But excuses aren't me.''
Instead, Noel decided to be proactive in losing weight - and the results have been dramatic.
In just four months, the actor has succeeded in losing ''four inches'' of fat from around his waist, whilst his body fat percentage has also fallen markedly.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''When I got back to London I signed up for a body transformation with Ultimate Performance, a gym that specialises in body composition and within four months I'd dropped 2.2 stone, lost six inches around my waist and gone from 25 percent body fat to 12 percent body fat.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Ryan is a former soldier who finds himself in the back of a truck with...
Bernard, a lowly stable elf responsible for cleaning the reindeer's stables is forced to travel...
After his successful re-imagining of the Star Trek universe four years ago, Abrams dives even...
Clearly intent on being a British Hangover/Bridesmaids hybrid, this comedy romp doesn't contain a single...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
There's an interesting idea in this film, as we watch four people over the same...
Layered and dense, there's clearly a lot going on in this dark thriller, although it's...
With a raucous, gruesome tone, this Roman-era British action movie takes us back in time...
Watch the trailer for HeartlessJamie is a young guy trying to make his way in...
Watch the trailer for Doghouse2009 is a year that will be associated with British black...
Watch the trailer for Adulthood. The recent success of British movie 'Kidulthood' has lead to...