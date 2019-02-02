Noel Clarke rocked up at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party on Thursday night (31.01.19) to ''remind young actors'' that he is ''still about''.

The 'Adulthood' star partied the night away with the likes of Jimmy Akingbola and Alfie Allen at the star-studded bash at the newly-renovated Baptist at L'oscar Hotel in Holborn, central London, ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: ''I was out last night. Had to remind these young actors I'm still about #Longevity #EERisingStarParty #EERisingStar #BAFTA #VanityFair (sic)

And despite Jimmy's best efforts to keep Noel out for a late one, the 'Kidulthood' actor - who has three children with wife Iris Clarke - had to go home to see his little ones.

Jimmy said: ''I'm trying to keep him out but he dropped the ace card on me.''

Noel added: ''It's time to go home - I got kids!''

Ncuti Gatwa was also at the bash, no doubt celebrating the second series of Netflix hit 'Sex Education' being commissioned, news which was confirmed on Friday (01.02.19).

Other stars in attendance included Caroline Flack, Ella Eyre, Laura Whitmore, Zara Martin and Luke Pasqualino, as well as Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan.

Jessie and Barry are nominated for the EE Rising Star Award - the only British Academy Film Awards accolade nominated for by the British public - alongside Cynthia Erivo, Lakeith Stanfield and Letitia Wright.

Elsewhere, Bluey was also partying at the event last night. The British singer-and-actor is currently shooting a top-secret project with an Oscar-winning director in London, but it meant he had to miss the Rotterdam premiere of his movie 'Dirty God'.

Guests threw some serious shapes to sets from DJ Henri, and they downed drinks and cocktails created in partnership with Champagne Taittinger, Villa Maria, CîROC & Peroni.

What's more, The Baptist Bar team at L'oscar Hotel created bespoke cocktails in honour of each 2019 EE Rising Star nominee - Buckley's Fizz, Cosmo Erivo, Keoghan's American Apple, Stanfield's Sling, and The Wright One.

Selected stars were also treated to a live photo-shoot for Vanity Fair's renowned Portrait Studio, shot by photographer Zoe McConnell.

'This is England' star Vicky McClure and magician Dynamo also showed their support for the Rising Star nominees at the bash.

The EE British Academy Film Awards are on Sunday 10th February 2019. Voting is live at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.