Noddy Holder gets people shouting ''It's Christmas'' at him ''every day''.

The former Slade rocker can't get away from people excitedly screeching his last line from the glam rock group's 1973 Christmas number one 'Merry Xmas Everybody'.

Noddy is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I hear it every day.

''People want me to be colourful so I try to put on a show.

''I've no regrets.

''I always wanted to be a rock 'n' roller, and Slade were a s***-hot rock 'n' roll band.''

The 'Cum On Feel the Noize' hitmaker quit the group in 1992 and barely sees his former bandmates anymore - and the last time they did get together, their meeting quickly descended into an argument.

Asked how often he sees the rest of Slade, he said recently ''Not very often. I did see Don [Powell] this year. I haven't seen Jim [Lea] for a long, long time.

''It'll be about a year since I saw Dave [Hill] - if I'm going through Wolverhampton, I'll call in for a cup of tea.

''When I left the band, we weren't getting on.

''We did get together in the same room about 10 years ago but we were arguing again within five minutes.''

Asked if he can imagine touring with the band again, he said: ''No, absolutely not.''

The 73-year-old rocker has kept very little of his memorabilia from Slade's prime, so doesn't think the group could be the focus of something like Black Sabbath's current 50-year anniversary exhibition in their native Birmingham.

Discussing the possibility, he said: ''I don't know, because I gave most of my [stage] costumes to charities.

''The one thing I have is my top hat with the mirrors - in a bank vault in New York.''

Next month will see the release of Slade's box set, 'Slade's Feel The Noize: The Singlez Box' and the 'Coz I Luv You' singer has enjoyed listening back to his old music.

He said: ''I like it because I can hear my influences.

''I was singing at working men's clubs from the age of seven.

''The first song I sang on stage was the Frankie Laine version of 'I Believe'.

''Little Richard became my idol and that's what I hear most in my voice.''