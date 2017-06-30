Noah Cyrus might switch off her Instagram comments after she was barraged with people claiming she ''doesn't love'' her older sister Miley.

The 17-year-old singer has revealed she's on the verge of disabling the comments feature on her Instagram account after fans accused her of forgetting about her 'Malibu' hitmaker sister when she got three tattoos in dedication to her family.

Noah previously took to the photo sharing app to show off the new ink, when she captioned the snap: ''A horseshoe for my mama. ''Stand still'' for my dad, he's always taught me to stand still when things get too crazy. A Triforce for Braison... I love you guys. (sic)''

And when asked during an interview with Australian radio station Hit 105's Stav, Abby & Matt with Osher on Friday (30.06.17) if she had missed out 24-year-old Miley because ''she didn't love [her] enough'', Noah said: ''That's everything I'm getting on my Instagram comments so come on! Miley and I already have matching tattoos, we have matching teardrop tattoos.''

Noah was then asked if she always read the comments on her posts, and she replied: ''Absolutely! I mean, it's hard when these people are so annoying. I might have to turn them [Instagram comments] off soon.''

The comments come after Miley previously said she always tells her younger sister to keep the comments function turned off and to never search herself on Google.

She said: ''I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don't Google yourself.''

The 'Inspired' singer also said Noah has a new appreciation for how hard it has been for Miley over the last few years now she is experiencing similar things - like touring - for herself.

Miley added: ''Now with Noah being on the road, she kind of understands, more than ever, how I feel of how draining it is. She kind of understands how hard it is now. Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you're away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that ...

''I'm really proud of her that she did. I think she really didn't involve me as much ... I think she just wanted to get out on her own two feet without this having anything to do with me.''