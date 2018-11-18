Noah Cyrus thinks her relationship with Lil Xan was a ''mistake''.

The 18-year-old star has revealed via her Instagram account that she regrets dating the 22-year-old rapper.

Noah made the confession in response to WorldStar Hip Hop's Instagram asking its followers, ''What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won't repeat again?''

The American star - who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus - replied: ''My last relationship was the mistake. Lol. (sic)''

Noah and Xan started dating earlier this year, but they subsequently split a few months later, with the rapper publicly accusing Noah of cheating on him.

He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: ''I feel like I'm probably being cheated on.''

But Noah has denied being unfaithful.

She recently spoke about their split, saying that while the separation wasn't easy, she was ''fine'' with the situation.

Noah shared: ''It's all love and it's all good. I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think.

''[But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP, [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME.''

Noah - whose dad is the musician Billy Ray Cyrus - insisted she doesn't need a boyfriend to make her feel happy.

The star also revealed she's currently focused on herself rather than looking for romance.

She explained: ''I just gotta focus on me right now and I don't really need to have a boyfriend now anyway.

''I realised that when everything blew up in my face. ... You don't need a man to make you happy so, that's for all you girls out there ... except for your dads! Dads are the best.''