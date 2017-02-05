Noah Cyrus can't wait for people to hear her album.

The 17-year-old star is following in the footsteps of her sister Miley Cyrus by launching a music career and Noah says people will be surprised by her mature sound.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm really excited. We announced the album title last week, it's called 'NC-17', it was named after various reasons. The rating, it's 2017, I just turned 17, so it's just a ton of different reasons, it's really cool.

''I'm just finishing up the album. I'm really excited. I have a lot of great people that I've been working with. I've been writing on everything and I'm really excited to work with some more producers and finish everything up.''

Noah recently released the single 'Make Me (Cry)' with Labrinth and loved collaborating with the English rapper.

She said: ''I just came out with my single called 'Make Me (Cry)' featuring Labrinth and that song has been a huge blessing. The response has been incredible. It's been amazing to have Labrinth on the record.''

And although Noah's sister Miley has established her own successful music career, the teenager doesn't ask her sibling for advice.

She explained: ''We're sisters, so I don't like taking advice from either of my sisters,'' . I think I just get really cranky, especially like, getting advice from your mom. You're just like, cranky.''