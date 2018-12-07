Noah Cyrus has had her tonsils removed.

The 'Live or Die' singer underwent surgery to have her tonsils taken out after struggling with it for ''years and years''.

Sharing a video on Instagram before the surgery, she said: ''Won't be able to talk because tomorrow I'm having my tonsils removed and finally having that surgery after years and years of struggling with tonsil issues, and my tonsils sucking at being tonsils.''

Meanwhile, Noah previously admitted she has been ''struggling with depression'' and has said the music on the record will discuss her ''emotions'', including how to feels to battle anxiety and depression as a young adult in the age of the internet.

She said: ''This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I've been struggling with depression, and how it's okay to feel those feelings. A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of you on the Internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you're in a depression or having anxiety or having a panic attack. It's about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you're having.''

And Noah also revealed she can't wait for people to hear her album.

Speaking in 2017, she shared: ''I'm really excited. We announced the album title last week, it's called 'NC-17', it was named after various reasons. The rating, it's 2017, I just turned 17, so it's just a ton of different reasons, it's really cool. I'm just finishing up the album. I'm really excited. I have a lot of great people that I've been working with. I've been writing on everything and I'm really excited to work with some more producers and finish everything up.''