Noah Cyrus has had her tonsils removed after struggling with it for ''years and years''.
Noah Cyrus has had her tonsils removed.
The 'Live or Die' singer underwent surgery to have her tonsils taken out after struggling with it for ''years and years''.
Sharing a video on Instagram before the surgery, she said: ''Won't be able to talk because tomorrow I'm having my tonsils removed and finally having that surgery after years and years of struggling with tonsil issues, and my tonsils sucking at being tonsils.''
Meanwhile, Noah previously admitted she has been ''struggling with depression'' and has said the music on the record will discuss her ''emotions'', including how to feels to battle anxiety and depression as a young adult in the age of the internet.
She said: ''This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I've been struggling with depression, and how it's okay to feel those feelings. A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of you on the Internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you're in a depression or having anxiety or having a panic attack. It's about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you're having.''
And Noah also revealed she can't wait for people to hear her album.
Speaking in 2017, she shared: ''I'm really excited. We announced the album title last week, it's called 'NC-17', it was named after various reasons. The rating, it's 2017, I just turned 17, so it's just a ton of different reasons, it's really cool. I'm just finishing up the album. I'm really excited. I have a lot of great people that I've been working with. I've been writing on everything and I'm really excited to work with some more producers and finish everything up.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.