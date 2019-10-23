Noah Cyrus has battled with anxiety and depression since she was ''10 or 11''.

The 'July' singer - who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus - has launched the LONELY clothing line as part of The Crystal Campaign with funds raised going to the mental health nonprofit, which The Jed Foundation - who work with schools and colleges throughout the US to prevent suicide and put systems in place to help with substance misuse.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' about her work to promote the organisation through the merchandise, she said: ''It's something very close to my heart.

''I've struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old.

''So, I think it's a huge topic.''

The 19-year-old star wants to use her powerful platform to raise awareness of mental health and help as many people as possible.

She continued: ''One of the things that I've always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they're not alone.

''Don't let it take over my life like it has been for all of these years.

''I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they're not alone.''

The 'Make Me' hitmaker previously opened up on the negative impact fame and social media has had on her, as she revealed she turned to therapy to help after online abuse from cruel trolls.

She said: ''If I could have grown up without a computer or a phone or internet that would have been great.

''What younger me read about myself has totally f***ed up my view of myself and that's something I'm trying to get through with therapy.

''I have a really hard time looking in the mirror and seeing something beautiful back.''