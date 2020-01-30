Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are ''in it together''.

The two filmmakers have been in a relationship since 2011, and Noah has said that despite them working on separate films, they're each ''involved from the earliest stages'' with one another's projects.

He said: ''We're in it together from the beginning. I mean, there's things we'll collaborate with each other officially on. But then, even with 'Marriage Story' or 'Little Women', we're both involved from the earliest stages with each other as sounding boards in any way that we can be helpful. We're watching cuts, we're always talking about everything. Speaking for myself, I feel very much, sort of, part of her success as well.''

Noah, 50, and Greta, 36, welcomed their son Harold in March 2019, and can sometimes find going to events to be challenging now they've got a tot to look after, especially when they're separated from one another.

The 'Marriage Story' helmer - who also has nine-year-old Rohmer with his ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh - told Us Weekly magazine: ''It helps when we're invited to the same event. We could put the baby to bed and then leave together. It doesn't always happen that way. Sometimes we leave at different times. We end up at separate tables. Those are more challenging! Like, 'Hey, good luck!' ''

Meanwhile, 'Little Women' director Greta recently said nothing can ''prepare'' you for motherhood, as she praised the nannies who help her raise her youngster.

She said: ''There's no way I could do it without that help [paid help], as well as my mother and my friends. Whatever you were prepared for, none of it is how you think, as far as I can tell. There has to be a certain amount of denial that goes on.''