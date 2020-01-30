Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are ''in it together'', as they always support each other on their respective projects.
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are ''in it together''.
The two filmmakers have been in a relationship since 2011, and Noah has said that despite them working on separate films, they're each ''involved from the earliest stages'' with one another's projects.
He said: ''We're in it together from the beginning. I mean, there's things we'll collaborate with each other officially on. But then, even with 'Marriage Story' or 'Little Women', we're both involved from the earliest stages with each other as sounding boards in any way that we can be helpful. We're watching cuts, we're always talking about everything. Speaking for myself, I feel very much, sort of, part of her success as well.''
Noah, 50, and Greta, 36, welcomed their son Harold in March 2019, and can sometimes find going to events to be challenging now they've got a tot to look after, especially when they're separated from one another.
The 'Marriage Story' helmer - who also has nine-year-old Rohmer with his ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh - told Us Weekly magazine: ''It helps when we're invited to the same event. We could put the baby to bed and then leave together. It doesn't always happen that way. Sometimes we leave at different times. We end up at separate tables. Those are more challenging! Like, 'Hey, good luck!' ''
Meanwhile, 'Little Women' director Greta recently said nothing can ''prepare'' you for motherhood, as she praised the nannies who help her raise her youngster.
She said: ''There's no way I could do it without that help [paid help], as well as my mother and my friends. Whatever you were prepared for, none of it is how you think, as far as I can tell. There has to be a certain amount of denial that goes on.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Tracy has just started college in New York, and is finding it super difficult to...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
This film may look like one of those annoyingly mannered independent films, with its wacky...
Frances Handley is a 27-year-old aspiring modern dancer and an apprentice for a dance company,...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
There's a terrific character profile buried within this meandering, awkward film. The actors create superbly...
This is much more of a Wes Anderson film than the Roald Dahl classic on...
For the last couple of years, filmmaker Joe Swanberg has been one of the unofficial...