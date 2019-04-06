Nipsey Hussle was a ''protector'' and a ''family man''.

The 'Racks In The Middle' rapper tragically died last week at the age of 33 after being shot and his long time partner Lauren London has paid tribute to her late boyfriend as she vowed to ''always represent for her king to the fullest''.

She said: ''He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times. He was a truth seeker and truth speaker. I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.''

Angelique Smith, his mother, also hoped he would be remembered for being a ''humble, spirited, respectful man''.

She added: ''I would like for him to be remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity. [The mourners[ are] chasing away the spirit of fear and grief ... retaliation and anger.''

And Dawit Asghedom, his father, praised him for not being ''scared of anything'' and for always going out of his way to help others.

He told the Los Angeles Times: ''It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always. He's not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn't scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message. It looks like, 'Your time is up because you have completed what I sent you to do.' We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too.''