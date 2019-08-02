Nipsey Hussle is among the collaborators on Rick Ross' new album.

Rick is preparing to release 'Port of Miami 2', the follow up to 2017's 'Rather You Than Me', on August 9th and he has revealed that the late Nipsey - who was shot dead in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles in March - will feature on the record.

Revealing the record is named after his 2006 debut 'Port of Miami', Rick wrote on Instagram: '''Port of Miami' started me on this journey. It's only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.''

The tracklist revealed that Nipsey and Teyana Taylor collaborated on a track for the album.

Other contributors include Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale and Jeezy.

In June, the BET Awards laid out a blue carpet in tribute to Nipsey - who was known for wearing blue outfits on stage.

He was posthumously given the Humanitarian award and also won Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

The late star's girlfriend Lauren London took to the stage to accept the gongs.

She said: ''Thank you guys for all the love and support.''

And in a nod to his Marathon Clothing store he was shot in front of, she added: ''The Marathon continues again.''