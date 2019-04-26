Nipsey Hussle's fans have started a campaign to have a Crayola crayon named in his memory.

Pro basketball player Lebron James is among those who are keen for the handicraft company to rename their blue crayon in tribute to the late rapper, who was shot dead last month outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles aged 33.

In response to a 2017 Twitter post from Crayola asking for help to name a new blue crayon, LeBron tweeted: ''Nipsey Blue''

Rapper Glasses Malone is also behind the idea, tweeting: ''Nipsey Blue''

Others suggested ''Marathon Blue'' could be a good moniker for the crayon, and ''Crenshaw Blue'' and ''Blue Laces'' were also mentioned.

Several of Nipsey's supporters have backed the campaign, but some were quick to point out that LeBron may be ''too late'' with his suggestion due to the original tweet being sent in 2017.

At the time, crayon fans chose ''Bluetiful'' as the new name, after the company retired the moniker ''Dandelion''.

Nipsey was said to have started laying the groundwork for a charity designed to improve the quality of life in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, before his death.

His relatives are expected to take over plans for the company - which is yet to be named - and they are said to have made it their ''top priority'' over the 'Double Up' hitmaker's 14 other businesses.

The late rapper was laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month, after a huge, public memorial at The Staples Center.

Nipsey's longtime love Lauren London said her final goodbyes to the star at Forest Lawn Cemetery in LA.

And the previous day she spoke of her ''pain'' that their two-year-old son Kross Asghedom will never really remember his dad.

Referring to the rapper by his real name, which was Ermias Asghedom, she said: ''Ermias I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you... I'm totally myself when I'm with you.

''My pain is for my two-year-old who probably won't remember how much his dad loved him.

''Ermias said you can't possess people, you can only experience them. And I'm so grateful I got to experience such a man.

''His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light.

''Ermias, the love of my life. 'Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you, I feel you everywhere.

''I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and until we meet again, the Marathon continues.''