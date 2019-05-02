A memorial to Nipsey Hussle is being removed from outside the late rapper's clothing store.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed in March outside his Marathon shop in Los Angeles and following his sad passing, fans left flowers, notes, candles and other trinkets to pay their respects to their idol.

However, sources told TMZ that the 'Double Up' hitmaker's team are now planning to remove the tributes because they are worried the site is being exploited and the star's memory being disrespected because of people trying to make money.

Stalls have been set up selling bootleg T-shirts featuring Nipsey's image, others have been demanding money for a tour of the neighbourhood and some have even tried to charge fans just for walking through the area.

The memorial site became so busy, food trucks even started parking up outside.

Nipsey was laid to rest last month at Forest Lawn Cemetery, a day after a huge public memorial took place at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

At his public funeral, Nipsey's girlfriend, Lauren London - who has nine-year-old Cameron with former partner Lil Wayne and Kross, two, with her late boyfriend - spoke of her ''pain'' that their two-year-old son will never really remember his dad.

Referring to the rapper by his real name, which was Ermias Asghedom, she said: ''Ermias I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you... I'm totally myself when I'm with you.

''My pain is for my two-year-old who probably won't remember how much his dad loved him...

''Ermias said you can't possess people, you can only experience them. And I'm so grateful I got to experience such a man.

''His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light.

''Ermias, the love of my life. 'Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you, I feel you everywhere.

''I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and until we meet again, the Marathon continues.''

Thousands of guests, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, were in attendance for the memorial, which saw Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, NBA stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden, YG, Hussle's brother and his mother all pay tribute.

Written tributes were also read out from Barack Obama and Kendrick Lamar.