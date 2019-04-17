Nipsey Hussle was in the process of starting a foundation to improve his neighbourhood before he died.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed last month outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and sources have told TMZ that long before his passing, the musician had begun laying the groundwork for a charity designed to improve the quality of life in Crenshaw, particularly for young people.

Nipsey's relatives will now take over plans for the organisation - which is yet to be named - and according to the website, have made it their ''top priority'' over the 'Double Up' hitmaker's 14 other businesses.

One of the foundation's aims was to improve STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programmes for students.

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson revealed that the kind-hearted star had already donated shoes to students at 59th Street Elementary, well as repaving the basketball courts at the school.

And that's not all as Nipsey had a meeting with L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff scheduled to take place the day after his murder to discuss what could be done to help prevent gang violence.

After a huge, public memorial at The Staples Center earlier this month, Nipsey was laid to rest in a private funeral.

On Friday (12.04.19), friends and family of the rapper, including his longtime love Lauren London, their two-year-old son Kross Asghedom and her nine-year-old son Cameron Carter - who she has with rapper Lil Wayne - gathered to say their final goodbyes to the star at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

At his public funeral the previous day, Lauren spoke of her ''pain'' that their two-year-old son will never really remember his dad.

Referring to the rapper by his real name, which was Ermias Asghedom, she said: ''Ermias I want you to know that I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you... I'm totally myself when I'm with you.

''My pain is for my two year old who probably won't remember how much his dad loved him.''