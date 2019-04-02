Multiple people have been injured at Nipsey Hussle's memorial event.

Fans had gathered in the parking lot where the rapper was killed just 24 hours before to pay tribute to the star when chaos ensued and at least six people are now said to be injured as a result.

A post on the Los Angeles Police Department's Twitter reads: ''Our men and woman are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area.''

LAPD have also put a public call out for the man they want to track down as a result of the shooting, which left Nipsey dead and injured two other men.

A statement released by the police reads: ''Detectives from LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect involved in a multiple victim shooting, which resulted in homicide. On March 31, 2019, around 3:20pm, three male adults were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd.

''The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them. The victims were struck and fell to the ground. The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the area ... The vehicle was driven by an unidentified female.

''Two victims were transported to local hospitals and one refused medical treatment at the scene. One victim, Ermias Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle, died as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained.''