Nine Inch Nails has surprise-released two new albums.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared 'Ghosts V: Together' and 'Ghosts VI: Locusts' on their Youtube channel and website for their fans as a gift during the unsettling coronavirus pandemic.

The pair admitted they decided to finish the records as a way to stay ''somewhat sane'' during the health crisis.

They added how ''Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts... well, you'll figure it out.''

In a lengthy post to their fanbase, the industrial rockers wrote: ''Friends,

''As the news seems to turn even more grim by the hour, we've found ourselves vacillating wildly between feel like there may be hope at times to utter despair -- often changing minute to minute.

''Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, the situation has really made us appreciatie the power and need for connection.

''Music -- whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it -- has always been the thing that helped us get through anything -- good or bad. ''With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

''It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world ... and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass. (sic)''

The 'Came Back Haunted' band signed off their message: ''We look forward to seeing you again soon. Be smart and safe and take care of each other. With love, Trent & Atticus.''

The two records are the sequel to 2008's 'Ghosts I-IV'.

The track-listing for 'Ghosts V: Together' is:

1. 'Letting Go While Holding On'

2. 'Together'

3. 'Out in the Open'

4. 'With Faith'

5. 'Apart'

6. 'Your Though'

7. 'Hope We Can Again'

8. 'Still Right Here'

'Ghosts VI: Locusts':

1. 'The Cursed Clock'

2. 'Around Every Corner'

3. 'The Worriment Waltz'

4. 'Run Like Hell'

5. 'When It Happens (Don't Mind Me)'

6. 'Another Crashed Song'

7. 'Temp Fix'

8. 'Trust Fades'

9. 'A Really Bad Night'

10. 'Your New Normal'

11. 'Just Breathe'

12. 'Right Behind You'

13. 'Turn This Off Please'

14. 'So Tired'

15. 'Almost Dawn'