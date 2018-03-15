Nine Inch Nails are set to make their Royal Albert Hall debut.

The American industrial band will perform at the iconic venue in Kensington, west London on June 24.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said in a statement: ''We're delighted to announce the Hall debut of one of the most innovative, influential and important rock acts of recent decades, the incomparable Nine Inch Nails. This career-spanning show will showcase the singular genius of Trent Reznor in a suitably iconic setting.''

The group - which were formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1988 - are best known for their hits 'Closer', 'Hurt' and 'Head Like a Hole'.

Support will be provided by Black Moth Super Rainbow and tickets for the show are priced between £35 and £75.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (16.03.18) at midday.

Meanwhile, frontman Trent Reznor recently revealed that the band's EP - their third and final one in this trilogy - should be out ahead of their June performances.

Explaining why it has taken so long, he said: ''We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves ... it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise.

''The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for - what has become the third EP - to reveal itself to us. We're in the process of finishing this right now and should be out before the shows take place.''