Meltdown Festival have announced the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Libertines and Placebo as part of their huge 25th anniversary event.

For the milestone year, the line-up - which has been curated by a different musician each time - has been pulled together by The Cure front man Robert Smith.

In an announcement made this week, it was confirmed that Nine Inch Nails, The Libertines and Placebo will join the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Deftones and My Bloody Valentine on the bill.

Speaking about his work choosing the acts for such an important event, Robert said in a statement: ''Curating this 25th Meltdown festival is a dream come true, a fantastic experience ... albeit getting 60 wonderful artists, including many of my all time favourites, to come together for 10 days in June is not without its challenges - as one of my predecessors noted, it is akin to figuring out a giant psychedelic puzzle...

''But as each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself - this is really happening ... And the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!''

The lineup Robert has pulled together will see some of the most influential acts of the last four decades performing across the Southbank Centre, London from June 15-24.

The arts complex includes venues like the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and The Hayward.

Over the years, the festival has been curated by iconic figures in the music industry, including John Peel (1998), David Bowie (2002) and Yoko Ono (2013), while last year's event was put together by rapped M.I.A..

First acts for Meltdown Festival 2018:

The Psychedelic Furs (with support from The Church) - Friday June 15

Placebo - Saturday June 16

The Libertines - Sunday June 17

Manic Street Preachers (with support from The Anchoress) - Tuesday June 19

Deftones - Wednesday June 20

Mogwai (with support from Kathryn Joseph) - Thursday June 21

Nine Inch Nails - Friday June 22

My Bloody Valentine - Saturday June 23