Nina Nesbitt's latest album contains songs about heartbreak after her split from Ed Sheeran.

The 24-year-old singer dated the 'Shape of You' hitmaker briefly back in 2012, and on her LP, 'The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change', she appears to have referenced their split and how it ''f***ed her up'' on the song 'The Moments I'm Missing'.

One line of the track sees her sing: ''At the end of July I met somebody who changed my life.

''And then I'm signed and falling in love for the very first time.

''But that f***ed me up, so then I had issues with falling in love.''

Both stars have penned tracks about their relationship in the past.

Ed - who also dated Athina Andrelos between 2014 and 2015 - wrote the hit single 'Nina' from his 2014 LP 'Multiply' about the 'Somebody Special' singer, who previously admitted she's also referenced their romance in her own songs, and isn't bothered by the way music has made their time together more public.

Nina - who has been dating Lower Than Atlantis frontman Mike Duce since 2016 - said: ''We are both songwriters, of course we are going to write songs about each other. That's just the way it is.''

She also said she was ''really happy'' for her ex following his engagement to Cherry Seaborn.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter got engaged to his childhood sweetheart in January 2018 - and hinted the pair may have already tied the knot.

The 'Make Me Fall' singer insisted there is no bad blood between them, and she couldn't be happier that he's settling down.

She said: ''I'm really happy for him, he deserves to be with somebody nice. We've kept in touch and are on really good terms. I wish him the best and I'm proud of how well he has done.''