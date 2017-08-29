Nina Dobrev completed a ''medical boot camp'' for 'Flatliners'.

The 28-year-old actress stars in the upcoming horror thriller by Niels Arden Oplev and for the role as the medical student Marlo, Dobrev and the rest of the cast had to undertake training to make the science and medical scenes look ''believable'' on camera.

Speaking to OceanDrive.com, Dobrev said: ''We went through a rigorous medical boot camp to learn about everything to do with reviving a human in a dire situation - CPR, how to use the defibrillator, how to get heart monitors, and if that's not working, how to physically check the body. We had to do that so that we would look believable on camera as if we had been doing it for years. I don't want to say that I could save a person's life, but I could definitely assists in keeping them alive until the proper paramedics came if something were to happen. My character especially, she's the most hardheaded, stubborn, by-the-rules kind of girl, and she's competitive, so she wanted to go above and beyond and test the limit.

''The film explores different themes of life and death and moral compasses and doing the right thing. If you don't do the right thing, does it weigh heavy on you? Will you do something about it or will you just turn a blind eye?''

Dobrev - who shot to fame in 'The Vampire Diaries' - stars alongside Ellen Page, Diego Luna and James Norton in the movie, which is a sequel to the cult 1990 movie of the same name.

Kiefer Sutherland is reprising his role as medical student Nelson Wright from the original film but the character has changed his name in an effort to move on from the near-death experiments of his earlier years.