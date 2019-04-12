Nina Dobrev is on a mission to save sharks, as she's passionate about the sea creatures and doesn't want to see them ''eliminated'' from our oceans.
The 30-year-old actress is passionate about supporting causes that promote conservation of the sea creatures, and has said she was ''infuriated'' when she watched 2016 movie 'The Shallows' because although she finds lead star Blake Lively ''amazing'', she didn't like how sharks were portrayed.
Speaking to Story + Rain magazine, she said: We're on a path to eliminating all sharks, and media portrays them in such a negative light. The movie 'The Shallows' infuriated me. Blake Lively is talented and beautiful and amazing. But the film portrayed sharks in a way they don't behave. The fear is unjustified. Legislation needs to change to protect animals. If one nation like the US or China were to change their policies, that would be a huge win, and it would set an example for other countries to follow suit.''
Nina is an ambassador for environmental nonprofit Oceana, which is the world's largest international advocacy organisation dedicated solely to ocean conservation.
Meanwhile, the former 'Vampire Diaries' star recently said she'd love to swim with sharks as part of her bucket list.
Listing several adventurous things she wants to do before she dies, Nina said: ''Skydiving, rock climbing, Everest, bungee jumping, swim with great whites, Bali. I add to it anytime something cool pops up that I want to do.''
The brunette beauty loves a challenge, and previously said she enjoys pushing herself by staying in shape and eating healthily.
She said: ''I'm getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do. Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I've seen the most benefit because you shock your system.''
