Nina Dobrev wants to be Julianne Hough's babysitter.

The former 'Vampire Diaries' star counts the professional dancer and actress as her best friend and instead of letting their friendship change when Julianne and her husband, NHL player Brooks Laich, eventually have children, she will be there to help look after their brood.

She joked: ''I'll just go from best friend to babysitter!''

But Julianne, 29, was quick to point out the fact she and Nina, 29, already have children in the form of their dogs and suggested their approach to future parenting will be similar to how they raise their furry friends.

She added: ''We're already parents, we already have kids. They're just furry kids. We're those moms that take our kids everywhere, I think that's how we'll be in the future, too.''

Nina - who is starring in the upcoming movie 'Dog Days' - says she and her pal share a mutual love of adventure and suggest their future children will have plenty of time to bond when they accompany the pair on adrenaline-filled trips.

Speaking together to People Magazine for The Beautiful issue, she said: ''Our kids are going to come out on every trip with us. They are going to jump out of planes with us.''

The pair were introduced by a mutual hair stylist and soon became close - with Nina even being a bridesmaid at Julianne's wedding - and Nina said it feels like they have known each other their ''entire lives'' because they share the same interests and enjoy spending time with each other.

She gushed: ''It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life. We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other.''