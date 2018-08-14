Nina Dobrev's trick to dealing with a break-up is going on vacation, as she says she spends more money on spontaneous flights than she does on ''material things''.
Nina Dobrev's trick to dealing with a break-up is going on vacation.
The 29-year-old actress has revealed her top tip when it comes to mending a broken heart is getting together with a bunch of her friends, and hopping on a plane to a random location for some much needed relaxation.
When asked what the best way to deal with a break-up is, the former 'Vampire Diaries' star said: ''A plane ticket, a glass of tequila and a group of girlfriends.''
Nina is a big fan of travelling, and admits plane tickets are her biggest ''splurge'', rather than ''material things''.
She added: ''I've been kind of all over. I don't often splurge on material things; I splurge on flights and travel. I've been to Thailand, Japan, Australia, Brussels, Switzerland. [I like] discovering new cultures, meeting new people, getting away from my normal schedule. When you're in production, the schedules are so regimented. Every minute is scheduled to the T and you can't deviate. So when I'm not working, I like to have no schedule. I crave the opposite. I'm one of those people who works hard and plays hard - I go 130 percent in either direction and I'm not great at balancing them. I'm either in work mode or play mode.''
And when the 'Flatliners' star is away from her job on vacation, she likes to take a digital detox, as she hates when people are ''constantly on their phones''.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: ''I've gone through ups and downs. Phases where i've been too dependent on my phone, and it's had adverse effects on my life. I feel like I haven't been present in certain moments. I get frustrated when people are constantly on their phones and not paying attention. From seeing other people's interactions and not wanting to be that person - I want to experience life instead of constantly documenting it. It's a hard balance.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
'When attending anniversary screening of 'Camp Bloodbath', an infamous 80s horror flick starring her later...
A pair of best pals are at the point where they are contemplating why nothing...
Charlie is a 15-year-old high school freshman with no friends since his best friend Michael...
This lush, insinuating remake of the rather muted French film Nathalie (2003) benefits from a...
Watch the trailer for Chloe To the outside world Catherine and David are a happily...