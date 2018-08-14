Nina Dobrev's trick to dealing with a break-up is going on vacation.

The 29-year-old actress has revealed her top tip when it comes to mending a broken heart is getting together with a bunch of her friends, and hopping on a plane to a random location for some much needed relaxation.

When asked what the best way to deal with a break-up is, the former 'Vampire Diaries' star said: ''A plane ticket, a glass of tequila and a group of girlfriends.''

Nina is a big fan of travelling, and admits plane tickets are her biggest ''splurge'', rather than ''material things''.

She added: ''I've been kind of all over. I don't often splurge on material things; I splurge on flights and travel. I've been to Thailand, Japan, Australia, Brussels, Switzerland. [I like] discovering new cultures, meeting new people, getting away from my normal schedule. When you're in production, the schedules are so regimented. Every minute is scheduled to the T and you can't deviate. So when I'm not working, I like to have no schedule. I crave the opposite. I'm one of those people who works hard and plays hard - I go 130 percent in either direction and I'm not great at balancing them. I'm either in work mode or play mode.''

And when the 'Flatliners' star is away from her job on vacation, she likes to take a digital detox, as she hates when people are ''constantly on their phones''.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: ''I've gone through ups and downs. Phases where i've been too dependent on my phone, and it's had adverse effects on my life. I feel like I haven't been present in certain moments. I get frustrated when people are constantly on their phones and not paying attention. From seeing other people's interactions and not wanting to be that person - I want to experience life instead of constantly documenting it. It's a hard balance.''