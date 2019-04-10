Nina Dobrev uses a ''thicker moisturiser'' before bed to let it ''soak in'' all night.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star is known for her ''dewy'' complexion and swears by La Mer's The Moisturizing Soft Cream ($85) to give her skin a extra ''glow'' before hitting a red carpet.

She said: ''At night I use a thicker moisturiser like La Mer and that was you have all night for it to soak in and really work its magic. I use it a couple of times a week and before a red carpet when I want that extra dewy glow.

''I also put in my retainers and I'm technically supposed to wear it during the day but let's be real I don't.''

And the 30-year-old actress hit up her friend Kate Hudson after she saw her using a Deesse LED light mask on Instagram, and now she uses the product ''twice a week'' to get rid of any imperfections.

She added: ''I use this twice a week and before a big red carpet so that I get that nice glow, this is called a Deesse mask. It is a product that I weirdly enough saw on Kate Hudson's Instagram, and I reached out to her and asked her what that was because she looked like Jason the killer, and then she told me what it does and I was excited by it.

''I use mode five which is the red light and the blue light combined which helps with healing. So for example if you have a pimple, like I do, and you happen to have popped it like I do, it heals it really fast.

The brunette beauty also ''loves'' Dr. Barbara Sturm and her vampire facials, and admitted that since using her products, she has seen ''great results''.

She told US Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' series: ''The reason why I love Dr. Sturm's products, well first she was introduced to me by a friend of mine who works with her and has beautiful skin.

''Dr. Sturm was the first person to come up with the vampire facial. Dum dum dum. I know, I get it. It's a double pun because I used to be a vampire. It really works; her vampire facials are amazing and all of her products are amazing, and I've seen great results.''