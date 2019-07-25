Nina Dobrev is to star in indie film 'Sick Girl'.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Katherine Pierce on CW's supernatural drama series 'The Vampire Diaries' - will lead the female-driven comedy which will serve as Jennifer Cram's directorial debut.

The movie will also star the likes of Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Koenig, Hayley Magnus, Dan Bakkedahl and Ray McKinnon.

The movie will follow Wren Pepper (Dobrev) who fears her friendship with a life-long pal is ending and tells a simple white lie which ''begins to tear that community apart, taking them all on an unexpected ride.''

In a statement, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' star Nina said: ''The truest relationships of my life have been those of my close girlfriends. I'm grateful to be able share an inside glimpse to this incredible bond with audiences everywhere.''

Sean McEwen, Cassidy Lunnen, John Papsidera and Jessica Wilde are producing and Takashi Cheng - who starred alongside Dobrev in 'The Vampire Diaries' - will executive produce alongside her.

The movie will be privately financed by a Los Angeles-based production company.

Nina will next be seen in the forthcoming thriller 'Lucky Day' which will also star Luke Bracey and Crispin Glover and follow Red, a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, is trying to hold his family together as his past catches up with him in the form of Luc, a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother.

The 'Let's Be Cops' star is currently starring as Clem in CBS TV series 'Fam' alongside Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon.