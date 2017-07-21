Nina Dobrev takes her dog with her to the gym.

The 28-year-old actress refuses to leave her pooch Maverick at home alone, so has decided the only way she can get on with her daily routine is by taking the five-month-old rescue puppy with her when she works out at the Rebook hub in Los Angeles.

Speaking to People.com, she said: ''Maverick comes to the gym with me every single day at the Reebok hub in Los Angeles.

''They even have dog beds and toys all around! She interrupts workouts and licks my face, but motivates me when I am ready to quit. Right now she is only 15 pounds, so I will lift her instead of the weights in my workouts!''

And Maverick isn't the only man in her life as the brunette beauty has sparked rumours she's dating Glen Powell after they were spotted smooching in the photobooth at her pal Julianne Hough's wedding to Brooks Laich earlier this month.

A source close to Nina said: ''Nina and Glen can't keep their hands off of each other and there's this crazy strong chemistry between them. They're all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian.

''Nina is having an amazing time with Glen, she's loving every minute of dating him and is happier than she's been in a very long time.''

Nina has been romantically linked to the 'Hidden Figures' star since January after previously dating Ian Somerhalder for more than three years, and insiders believe she had a much more ''immediate'' attraction to Glen.

The source explained: ''Nina's relationship with Glen is like night and day from her relationship with Ian. With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark. It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina's love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler.''