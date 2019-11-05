Nina Dobrev has split from Grant Mellon.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star and the director had been romancing for almost a year, but they've reportedly decided to call time on their relationship, as they've not been seen together for over a month.

One source said: ''Nina hasn't brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn't mentioned Grant. She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven't been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant.''

But friends of the 30-year-old actress aren't sure what happened between the pair, as Nina ''hasn't mentioned the breakup'' to anyone.

Another source added to E! News: ''Nina hasn't mentioned a breakup. But she hasn't spoken about Grant in several weeks. She seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socialising with friends, each time without Grant.''

Nina and Grant, 33, first sparked romance rumours back in January this year, before seemingly confirming their relationship when they sat courtside together while enjoying an LA Lakers game.

At the time, an insider said they had ''been intentionally keeping their relationship as low-key as possible''.

Prior to dating Grant, the 'Fam' star was romantically linked to 'Scream Queens' actor Glen Powell, but their relationship only lasted a few months before their demanding schedules saw them drift apart.

A source said of their 2017 fling: ''There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart. Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer.''

Nina also formerly romanced her 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Ian Somerhalder, who is now married to Nikki Reed.