Nina Dobrev had a ''wild'' party to celebrate turning 30, in which she said ''goodbye'' to the last decade of her life.
Nina Dobrev had a ''wild'' party to celebrate turning 30.
The former 'Vampire Diaries' star reached the milestone birthday last month and had a huge party, dubbed #Ninachella, to mark the occasion, and now the actress has said she went all out on the birthday bash because she was ''saying goodbye to a decade'' of her life.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Busy Tonight' on Monday (04.02.19), Nina said: ''It was definitely wild, I had to say goodbye to a decade, and definitely acted like I was in my twenties ... and the next morning I was one thousand percent a 30 year old because the hangover was WOW.''
Her comments come after recently revealed she wants to become more adventurous and tick a few things off her bucket list after turning 30, including skydiving, swimming with sharks and climbing Everest.
Asked what is on her bucket list, she said: ''Skydiving, rock climbing, Everest, bungee jumping, swim with great whites, Bali. I add to it anytime something cool pops up that I want to do.''
And although she's got an action packed bucket list, Nina admits she found it nerve wracking performing in front of a live audience on the set of her new sitcom, 'Fam'.
She said: ''The very first live show was absolutely terrifying, and I felt like I was going to die. I don't think I've ever felt that much anxiety in my life. But with every show after that, it went away a little bit more and more, to the point where it is still there ... This was an opportunity that came up, and I had never done a sitcom before. I'm a massive fan of 'Friends', and the genre had really intrigued me, but I didn't know much about it ... I was a little apprehensive [about returning to television] at first, but honestly, finding a great character and great people that you want to work with is such a blessing.''
