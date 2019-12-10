Nina Dobrev has a ''secret sauce'' of moisturisers.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star has revealed she makes her own ''cocktail'' of creams because she wants the perfect skincare for her face.

She said: ''I also make a cocktail of my creams. This is my secret sauce.''

Nina also shared her make up tips, revealing an easy way to get rid of dark circles, having done a lot of night shooting on set in the past.

She added: ''I cannot express how important it is to not just put foundation on your face. I'm really obsessed with doing a messy brow. I was on a vampire show for a very, very long time, so we shot at night and I didn't sleep very much. One thing that I learned recently is that dark circles appear because you're dehydrated, so it's important to drink a lot of water.''

Nina likes to keep a lot of her make up items with her as she moves around a lot but there's one thing she'll never be caught out without - a red lipstick.

Doing her day to night beauty routine for Vogue.com, she shared: ''I do move around a lot, so I keep much of this stuff in my car.

''If we decide to go out dancing and I really want to spice it up and make it extra sprucy, a red lipstick is my go-to. Red lips go with everything.''

Meanwhile, Nina previously insisted she has no shame in walking around in public wearing ''zit cream'' to help reduce the size of her pimples.

She said: ''I don't wear make-up on a daily basis. I try to reflect that on my social media, too. When I do Instagram stories, I'm not all dolled up and glamorous, it's a peek into my day-to-day life, which is kind of normal and average. I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream. Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it.''