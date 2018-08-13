Nina Dobrev's Teen Choice Awards look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress stunned at the ceremony on Sunday (12.08.18) in her 1950s-inspired pale yellow button-up dress, which she teamed with metallic heels and a Calvin Klein clutch.

Nina's make-up artist Georgie Eisdell wanted the 29-year-old actress to have a natural yet strong look, and went for a toned-down eye and face but gave the star a classic bright red lip, inspired by iconic actress Marilyn Monroe.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Georgie said: ''I wanted [Nina's] look to be super cool and effortless...I went for a bare eye, strong red lip, and gorgeous dewy skin.

''I always love a classic Marilyn Monroe moment and Nina looks so great with a red lip so it was the perfect choice for the event.''

''The most important thing to me is that Nina feels gorgeous and confident when she walks out the door.''

Georgie used Lancôme's collaboration with Proenza Schouler for the look, opting for the range's Lip Kajal in Bold Red 03 to accentuate her client's pout.

During the ceremony, the star presented the award for Choice Summer Movie Actor, alongside Rachel Bloom, to 'Jurassic World' actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star, who was wearing a t-shirt with Nina's Cosmopolitan magazine cover on it, asked the actress if she could smell her elbow.

Nina agreed, and then revealed that she was in fact wearing a t-shirt underneath her yellow dress which had Rachel's face on it too.