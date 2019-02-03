Nina Dobrev has an adventurous bucket list now she has turned 30.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star reached the milestone birthday last month and has revealed she wants to go skydiving, swim with sharks and climb Everest in the next few years.

Asked what is on her bucket list, she said: ''Skydiving, rock climbing, Everest, bungee jumping, swim with great whites, Bali. I add to it anytime something cool pops up that I want to do.''

Whilst Nina is quite an adventurous person, she admits she found it scary performing in front of a live audience on the set of her new sitcom, 'Fam'.

She shared to W magazine: ''The very first live show was absolutely terrifying, and I felt like I was going to die. I don't think I've ever felt that much anxiety in my life. But with every show after that, it went away a little bit more and more, to the point where it is still there ... This was an opportunity that came up, and I had never done a sitcom before. I'm a massive fan of Friends, and the genre had really intrigued me, but I didn't know much about it ... I was a little apprehensive [about returning to television] at first, but honestly, finding a great character and great people that you want to work with is such a blessing.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously admitted she loves the challenge of staying in shape and eating healthily.

She said: ''I'm getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do. Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I've seen the most benefit because you shock your system.''