Nina Dobrev owns seven onesies.

The 28-year-old actress has admitted she often throws pyjama parties where all of her guests have to wear the all-in-one garment, which has led her to develop a vast amount of the comfortable nightwear piece and is continuing to add to her ever growing collection.

Speaking about her most-prized possession and how many items she has of the design, she said: ''I do a lot of onesie parties. I do onesie game nights, like charades and Cards Against Humanity, and we'll be dressed as animals in plush suits. It's so comfortable.

''Probably seven but I just ordered two more. I have a lion and my friend has a polar bear that I always steal. I like my pig one and my fave is a poop emoji.''

And the brunette beauty - who plays the role of Rebecca 'Becky' Clearidge in 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' alongside Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose - has revealed she has ''zero tattoos'' because she fears she will regret it in the future because the body art would be something she would be ''obsessed'' with at that moment but later grow out of.

When asked about her favourite childhood objects, she told the Metro newspaper: ''Barney, which is probably why I have zero tattoos, because if I got a tattoo of anything I was obsessed with, five years later I would have hated myself. Also, [anime series] Sailor Moon for a while and My Little Pony, which is probably why I love unicorns now.

''I've been into unicorns for ten years now and that's my nickname. My friends started calling me that on social media and now it's a thing.''