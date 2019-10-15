Nina Dobrev claims her feud with Paul Wesley was ''blown out of proportion''.

The 30-year-old actress admitted in June this year that she and Paul - who played on-screen love interests Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on 'The Vampire Diaries' - ''despised'' each other when they first met, despite rumours at the time of a romance between them.

And despite Paul confirming the tale in August, Nina has now said the feud wasn't as bad as it sounds, and only lasted for ''a very brief moment''.

She said: ''[The] story was blown out of proportion to such a crazy degree. [It was just] a very brief moment in time [when] we did not get along. Just like any human wouldn't. If you said that you and your parents have loved each other unconditionally and your siblings from the moment you were born until the day that you die, you'd be a f***ing liar.''

Nina insists the only reason the pair fought was because they would spend ''every waking moment together'' on set, and eventually just got tired of being in one another's personal space so much.

She added to the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast: ''You spend every waking moment together - probably more moments than you do with your real family because you're there from, like, five in the morning until midnight, 6 am sometimes.

''So you see each other with makeup, without makeup, on good days, on bad days, when you're hungry, when you're thirsty, when you're tired. So, there are going to be mood swings. It was one of those things that we just - it's not that we didn't like each other. We just didn't appreciate each other as much as we do now - and that, of course, got blown [out] of proportion.''

In Nina's original comments, she admitted that whilst they didn't get along at first, she now considers the 37-year-old actor - who is married to Ines de Ramon - as one of her ''best friends''.

She said at the time: ''Most of the time, love interests in film and TV don't get along and that reads as really intense chemistry.

''Maybe we had a moment where we actually connected, and he looked at me and he was like, 'Ten years from now, when we're not on this show, you're gonna really miss me. You're gonna miss these times; you're look back, and this is gonna be the good old days. We'll appreciate each other in 10 years.' He was so f***ing right. We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We're probably the closest. We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.''