Nina Dobrev knew Julianne Hough's ''cheeks would hurt'' from smiling the day after her wedding.

The 28-year-old actress and dancer tied the knot to her husband Brooks Laich on July 8, and her close friend has revealed the blonde beauty was ''grinning so wide'' throughout the marital ceremony that it Is no surprise if her face ached from being so happy.

The 'The Vampire Diaries' star shared a clip of the special day, which was captured by PEOPLE, on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''MY BEST FRIEND IS A MARRIED WOMAN! I have been trying to contain my excitement, but I'm thrilled that I can finally share a few magical moments from her beyond beautiful (to dream and die for) wedding. I knew that her cheeks would hurt the next day because she was grinning so wide all day. And they did. Juliannes smile never faded, not for a single second. That's because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate. (sic).''

And Nina has revealed Julianne's beau ''always'' had her ''stamp of approval'' because he had a ''heart of gold'' and brings out the best in her pal.

She continued: ''As one of her best friends I can safely say that Brooks has from day one always had all of our stamps of approval. A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal. He's the kind of strong man Julianne needed in her life. He balances her in the best way possible and brings out the best in her. Around Brooks, Julianne became the best version of herself and I've never seen her happier.

''I have also never seen a man look at a woman the way Brooks looks at Julianne, nor have I seen a man more excited to marry someone! He knows he has a special human by his side, and he doesn't take it for granted. Not one little bit. You're both so lucky to have found one another. I love you dearly, and I'm honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules. I'm so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn't be happier that you're MARRIED.

#TrueLove @juleshough @brookslaich (sic).''

Nina has urged the 'Safe Haven' star and her 34-year-old spouse to renew their wedding vows every year so she can enjoy the special occasion for many more years to come.

A separate post on the photo sharing site, which saw her pose in her bridesmaids gown whilst standing on a set of stairs, read: ''Oh and did I mention that this was the most fun wedding I've ever been to? I assumed the dance floor would be and I was NOT disappointed. In fact it exceeded all expectations. It was made of antique glass for Christ sake. @simplytroy crushed in every way and every detail was absolute perfection. Ahhhhhhh!! Take me back!! Can you guys renew your vows every year? Thanks! (sic).''