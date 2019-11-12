Nina Dobrev has assured fans she is ''okay'' following her visit to the Emergency Room over the weekend.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star worried followers on Sunday (10.11.19) when her close pal Julianne Hough took to her Instagram Story to share several pictures and videos that indicated Nina was in the hospital, though none of the posts indicated why she had been rushed to the ER.

And now, Nina has confirmed she is back at home and doing well.

She wrote on her own Instagram Story: ''A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne's story. I'm okay.''

In a second post, the 30-year-old actress explained she was hospitalised for a ''routine'' illness that strikes because of her ''allergies'', although she didn't elaborate on what the condition was.

She added: ''It's pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies.''

Previously, 31-year-old Julianne had taken to her Instagram Story to share a video as she accompanied Nina to the hospital.

She said in the clip: ''Well, this is my night at the emergency room on a Sunday night with guess who?''

And text on the video read: ''Who would I be at the Emergency Room with on a Sunday night?! Thank god I went to visit this little sheesh! (sic)''

A few hours later, the professional dancer and 'America's Got Talent' judge revealed her mystery friend was in fact the 'Fam' actress, although she didn't disclose the reason the actress had found herself in hospital.

However, a source confirmed to E! News that the star is ''fine''.