Nina Dobrev has ''seen a lot'' of inappropriate incidents whilst working as an actress in the industry.

The former 'Vampire Diaries' star - who got her big break in 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' in 2006 - is thankful she's been able to ''handle'' herself in the face of unwanted advances during her working life.

In an interview with America's Cosmopolitan magazine, she revealed: ''Like any woman in every industry, yes. Comments have been made. People have said things that are inappropriate.

''I've been able to handle myself and speak up for the most part. But I have seen a lot.''

Nina previously spoke about the importance of the movement being a source of power for young women.

She said: ''I support women. I love supporting women. I want to bring women up. For me, one of the most important things with this whole movement [#MeToo] is to make sure that younger women understand that they have the voice and the power to make and instill change.''

The Hollywood starlet admitted that she wishes the sudden surge of female empowerment - when it came to openly discussing experiences of sexual harassment and assault - was around when she first started out in the industry.

She added: ''I didn't know that I had that power when I was 20 years old, and I wish that this movement had happened 10 years ago so that I could have benefited from it earlier. But now that it's happening, I want to hopefully inspire change with younger women.

''I feel like there's an energy shift, but it's the beginning stages. We have a lot more work to do, and it's very inspiring.''