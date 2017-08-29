Nina Dobrev has no shame in walking around in public wearing ''zit cream''.

The 28-year-old actress is an advocate of natural beauty and has admitted she consciously avoids wearing cosmetic products on a ''daily basis'', and she will often walk out the house wearing a lotion to help reduce the size of her pimples.

Speaking to Ocean Drive magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''I don't wear make-up on a daily basis. I try to reflect that on my social media, too. When I do Instagram stories, I'm not all dolled up and glamorous, it's a peek into my day-to-day life, which is kind of normal and average.

''I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream. Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it.''

And the star has admitted her tiredness will often show on her face in the form of ''dark circles'' under her eyes, which she constantly tries to conceal.

She explained: ''I'm very busy and on the go and I don't sleep that much. I have terrible dark circles under my eyes as a result of that, so I'm constantly aware of covering up my dark circles and trying to look like I've slept 10 hours when I've only slept 3.''

Although the 'The Vampire Diaries' star has admitted she does feel ''insecure'' at times, she thinks that uneasy feeling is ''completely normal''.

She explained: ''And that's just life, it's unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time but that's completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days. It's especially important now to show young girls that and to make them aware that they are perfect exactly the way they are.

''I think everyone is always self-conscious, whether you're in front of the camera or not.''

''The online world can be beautiful but also vicious, and it's very much like high school in the real world.''

Nina - who was announced as an ambassador for Reebok earlier this year - has admitted she would ''never'' starve herself to boast a slender frame, and it wasn't until recently she realised if you eat more your metabolism increases.

She added: ''Everyone always loves to look their best, so of course I was always aware of it, but I think it comes down to education. I didn't learn until later in life that the more you eat, the more your metabolism works at a healthy rate and you'll actually lose weight and be more toned if you keep it on a consistent schedule. I would never starve myself then but I would definitely choose different things and eat smaller portions.''