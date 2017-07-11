Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star was spotted smooching her fellow actor on the lips in the photobooth at her pal Julianne Hough's wedding to Brooks Laich on Saturday (08.07.17), for which the 28-year-old actress was a bridesmaid, and they are said to be ''loving every minute'' of being together.

A source close to the brunette beauty said: ''Nina and Glen can't keep their hands off of each other and there's this crazy strong chemistry between them. They're all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian.

''Nina is having an amazing time with Glen, she's loving every minute of dating him and is happier than she's been in a very long time.''

Nina has been romantically linked to the 'Hidden Figures' star since January after previously dating Ian Somerhalder for more than three years, and insiders believe she had a much more ''immediate'' attraction to Glen.

The source added to HollywoodLife.com: ''Nina's relationship with Glen is like night and day from her relationship with Ian.

''With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark. It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina's love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler.''

Insiders revealed in the new year that Nina and Glen, 28, had been seeing each other ''on the low''.

A source said at the time: ''They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while.

''Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other's families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him.''