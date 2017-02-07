Nina Agdal stopped working out ''three or four times a day'' when she realised it wasn't having any positive effect on her body.

The 24-year-old model - who is reportedly dating Hollywood hunk Leonardo Dicaprio - has come to realise that ''sometimes less is more'' when she hits the gym.

She said: ''I would go on these benders and work out, like, three to four times a day, and be like, 'Why is my body not changing?' My friends would say, 'You need to rest. You've got to let your muscles relax so they can react again.'

''Sometimes less is more when it comes to workout routines. Also, just because you're working out more doesn't mean you can eat more. You can't be like, 'I worked out for two hours today, so I can have that slice of pizza,' because that pizza will still just go on your butt or wherever it goes.''

And now the blonde beauty's go-to work out is yoga as she enjoys seeing her arms become more toned.

She added to the new issue of Health magazine: ''I do a bunch of Y7 yoga, which is amazing because it's dark and nobody's judging you. I'm not very good at the meditating part of yoga, so I love that the studio has great music.

''When I really want to push myself, I also do Tone House. It's athletic conditioning with a lot of body-weight movements and sprints. It's really hard cardio. I also do boxing, which is great for everything, and I go to Equinox and do the SoulCycle thing. I always switch it up because if not, I don't see a difference ...

''When I do a lot of yoga, I see a lot of tone in my arms, which can be a tough area for me to get really toned in. So even though it feels like you're not really doing anything, you are.''