Nile Rodgers was ''fired'' by Shakira.

The Chic legend - who has produced hits for the likes of Sister Sledge, Madonna and David Bowie and recently hit the studio with pop superstar Dua Lipa - rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to music, but he has revealed the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker wasn't impressed with one of his suggestions when they were in the studio and sent him on his way.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Nile recalled: ''Shakira, I said we should start the song with the chorus and she fired me.

''It's totally true and I tried to give her an example and said: 'Check out every record you know of mine, because we were having a meeting, 'Freak Out' or 'We Are Family' or 'Let's Dance' or anything, 'Everybody Dance'.

''Everyone of my songs you like starts with a chorus.'

''But she wasn't buying it.

''And I got fired right after the meeting.''

There is clearly no bad blood between the pair, as the Colombian superstar sampled Chic's 1979 hit 'Good Times' on 2009's 'She Wolf'.

Nile might have worked with some of music biggest hitters, but still left on his wish-list to collaborate with is Toronto rapper Drake.

He said: ''It would probably be somebody who wouldn't be worried about me adding to their music and would be happy dragging me along for the ride, so somebody like Drake.

''That would be cool because I think somebody who is as consistent as Drake means I would probably have to work really, really hard to say: 'Let's do it this way' and see if he would say: 'That's cool.'''