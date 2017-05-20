Nile Rodgers wants to share the stage with Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury.

The Chic legend has admitted he's obsessed with the flame-haired hunk's new album 'Divide' at the moment and can't wait to close the annual music festival, which takes place near Pilton in Somerset, England, between June 21 and June 25, with him but hopes there may be an opportunity where they can join forces in front of the crowd.

Speaking to NME magazine, he said: ''We're closing Glastonbury with my boy Ed Sheeran whose album is my favourite album right now. If he asks me to play, I'll play.''

As well as focusing on Glastonbury, the 64-year-old record producer has been working on his new Chic album and is eager to get that finished off very soon.

He explained: ''I think the most important thing is my Chic album. I'll have that finished in a couple of weeks. I played it for the record company yesterday, and they're really happy - it was very well received.

''I just cut god knows how many songs with Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars - they popped by the studio and we just started jamming and writing stuff.''

He's also been busy penning songs for other artists as well and has teased that the track he's written for Hailee Steinfeld is an absolute ''killer.''

He added to the publication: ''I just wrote a song for Debbie Harry, I just wrote a song for Hailee Steinfeld which is killer!''