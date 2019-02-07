Nile Rodgers is hosting his first BRITs Viewing Party to benefit The Brit School and his We Are Family Foundation.

'Le Freak' hitmakers Nile Rodgers & Chic have been nominated for Best International Group at this year's ceremony, which takes place on February 20 at London's The O2 arena, and to celebrate, the 66-year-old music legend is hosting his own event, which will see the band perform at the exclusive hotel The Ned on the evening of the awards show, along with special guests.

The 400 people in attendance will also be treated to a drinks reception and food.

After watching the BRITS, between 8pm and 10pm, the evenings performances will begin, before the after parties in the British capital.

Nile Rodgers and his manager Merck Mercuriadis said: ''This will be an exciting night of celebration with our friends from music, film and entertainment but we really created this event and situated it at The Ned with our friends in the City in mind.

''In the 14 months we worked with our brokers and investors to launch the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd we learned that there is a tremendous passion for music in the square mile and this is our way of being able to give everyone access on music's biggest night of the year while supporting the important work of The Brit School and We Are Family Foundation.''

The 'Get Lucky' guitarist founded the We Are Family Foundation - a nod to the song he wrote for Sister Sledge - in 2001, in the wake of the devastating September 11 terror attacks that year in America.

The legendary producer is hoping to make it an annual event.

Tickets come priced at £300, with all proceeds being split equally between We Are Family and The BRIT School.

They are available now from link.dice.fm/nile-rodgers