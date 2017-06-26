Nile Rodgers confirmed that he is still ''cancer-free'' as he spoke to the crowd at Glastonbury on Sunday (25.06.17).

The legendary musician performed hits such as 'Good Times' and David Bowie classic 'Let's Dance' with his band Chic on the Pyramid stage at the iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, and he reflected upon his battle with the illness ahead of playing Daft Punk's 2013 hit 'Get Lucky', which he played guitar on.

He said: ''The last time we played here was about four years ago, and at that time, I didn't share this with you, but a couple of years before that my doctors had told me that I was suffering from an extremely aggressive cancer, and that I needed to go home and get my affairs in order.''

And the 64-year-old musician spilled that instead of dwelling on his diagnosis, he turned his feelings into a positive message through music.

He added: ''I went home and I did a little thinking, and I thought to myself: well, I'm a musician - if I'm going to get my affairs in order, what exactly would that mean to me?''

''I happened to get a phone call from two French guys called Daft Punk and a gentleman named Pharrell Williams. And we got together and we wrote this song called 'Get Lucky'.''

And Nile admits he felt like the ''luckiest man in the world'' after finally receiving the all clear.

He said: ''And I feel like the luckiest man in the world tonight, because six years after that doctor told me to get my affairs in order, today, six years later, I am cancer-free!''