The hitmaker and producer was at George's pad in London two days before he died at his home in Oxfordshire after reportedly suffering heart failure.

Rodgers has taken to Twitter, like so many celebrity friends and fans, to offer up his thoughts.

Addressing his tweet to fellow producer Mark Ronson, who also paid tribute to Michael on social media, Nile wrote: "Hey Mark this is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy... I was just at his home."

Fans asked Rodgers if George was ill when he last saw him, but Nile had yet to respond by press time.

It is not clear what documentary Rodgers was working on with Michael just before Christmas, but a new film about the pop superstar's career is set for release in 2017.