Nile Rodgers thinks the key to his success is that his music makes people ''feel good''.

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker believes most of his well known hits have been received well by the public because they make people feel happy.

He told BBC News: ''I would say, in my career, the biggest records have made people feel good.''

Meanwhile, Nile previously revealed his music is ''therapy'' for his mother, who is battling Alzheimer's.

He explained: ''My mom is dying right now from Alzheimer's. It's taken somewhat of a toll on me mentally ... So after starting to visit her more I realised that - and this was something I found really hard to come to terms with - her reality and the rest of the world's reality are so totally different to one another. And the most, or at least what feels like the most, kind way for me to help my mother live the rest of her life the best way it can be lived is to enter her reality, because I can always leave but she can't leave. So when she starts talking about the same thing over and over again I act like it's the first time we've said it. I'll say, 'Hey mom, I've got a new record,' and it doesn't mean anything to her. I mean, it'll mean something to her in the moment. She'll say, 'Really, wow.' 'Yeah, it's the first time we've had a Top 10 since 1979.' 'Oh my God, darling that's fantastic, where did you do that?' 'Well, we did it in the UK.' 'So, what's going on now sweetheart?' Oh well, mom it's the first time we've had a Top 10 since...' so it's like that, you know?''