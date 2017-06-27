Nile Rodgers scrapped a song about the late Prince on his upcoming Chic album following his death last year.

The 64-year-old musician penned a song about the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - who tragically died in April 2016 - but decided not to include the single, which was based on his conversations with the music legend, in his band's comeback album because it felt ''wrong'' releasing the track after he passed away.

Speaking about the LP 'It's About Time', which will mark the band's first album to be released in 25 years, 'Le Freak' hitmaker told Pitchfork: ''From the time that I started to work on this album, a lot of heavy things have happened. I mean, David Bowie died. Prince died. People who were really, really close to me passed away, and that wasn't supposed to be part of the narrative. The narrative was about working with these people - about having good times with them, you know?

''The last two times I saw Prince was playing on stage with him and then him coming to my show. So the album was talking about that. As a matter of fact, there is a song on the album that the working title is 'Prince Said It,' and it was about my conversations with Prince. But after he passed away, it felt wrong. It felt uncomfortable.''

Although Nile has finished creating Chic's album, he has yet to decide on which songs will make the final track list.

However, the record producer is believed to have already played the compilation to his pals who loved it.

The record could potentially feature tracks with Blondie's Debbie Harry, 71, and pop beauty Hailee Steinfeld, 20, as Nile has worked with people of different generations for this record.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The most important thing is the Chic album, I have that finished. I played it to a couple of people the other day it was very well received and I'm very happy with it. There's a lot of collaborations, I just wrote a song for Debbie Harry, I just wrote a song for Hailee Steinfeld that's killing it. I've written a lot of songs lately.''