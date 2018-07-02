Nile Rodgers has been named chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Chic legend - who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 - is ''beyond humbled'' to have been chosen by the Board of Directors to take on the ''esteemed'' role for the next three years, in place of soul production duo [Kenneth] Gamble & [Leon] Huff.

He said: ''I am truly honoured and beyond humbled to be elected by such an esteemed group as this illustrious board.

''I will try and serve with all my heart.

''I hope I can make you half as proud of me as I am to even sit in the room with you who've done so much for the furtherance of composition. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the songwriting community.''

In March, the 'Le Freak' hitmaker - who has co-written and produced songs for the likes of David Bowie, Sister Sledge, Madonna, Daft Punk and Diana Ross - joined London's iconic Abbey Road Studios as Chief Creative Advisor.

The role has seen him work with the likes of Craig David, Stefflon Don and Blondie's Debbie Harry, and he's also been nurturing up-and-coming artists.

Some of the tracks have made it onto Chic's long-awaited LP 'It's About Time', which is released on September 7.

The lead single 'Till the World Falls' - which features Mura Masa, Anderson. Paak, Vic Mensa and Cosha - was released last month, and gave fans the first taste of what is to come.

The disco legends' first record since 1992's 'Chic-ism' was partly delayed due to the deaths of Rodgers' famous musician pals, Prince, Bowie, George Michael and Chris Cornell.

Rodgers - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago but was given the all-clear in 2014 - underwent surgery for cancer on his right kidney last year, which also added to the delay.