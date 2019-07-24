Nile Rodgers has been named an Ambassador for BBC Music Day 2019.

The Chic legend has witnessed first-hand five family members suffer from Alzheimer's, including his mother Beverly - who had the neurodegenerative disease which causes memory loss for 13 years - and he is thrilled to be able to support the project which uses music as therapy for sufferers.

Nile said: ''The UK is my home from home so I'm delighted to be an Ambassador for BBC Music Day and to highlight the important role music plays in the well-being of our society.

''I've witnessed my mother's and my aunt's experience with dementia and I know just how transformational music can be for people with this condition.

''I think this is a fantastic initiative, and the updated BBC Music Memories website is a brilliant way for people to identify personally meaningful music and to start to make a playlist so music can be used therapeutically.

''Everyone faces challenges at one point or another and music can be your greatest ally at those important times.''

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker recalled how his mother would get great joy from singing old songs as she battled the illness.

He told the BBC: ''Every time we passed any kind of shop that was playing music, she would start to sing.

''Anything that was old, she knew perfectly.

''So a Frank Sinatra song would come on, or Diana Ross or Barbra Streisand. My mom just nailed it. It was incredible.''

BBC Music Day takes place on September 26, and the aim of the initiative is to bring music to everyone living with dementia by 2020.

There will also be a 'Bargain Hunt' special airing on TV, which will see a battle of the bands which will see Justin Hawkins of The Darkness and bassist Frankie Poullain up against Feeder's Grant Nicholas and bassist Taka Hirose at an antiques fair in Stamford Meadows, Lincolnshire.

It will be broadcast during broadcast at 12.15pm on BBC Music Day.

Justin said: ''This is the thing that my mother has been dreaming about for years now!''

Whilst Grant added: ''I'm a huge fan of 'Bargain Hunt', a massive fan!''