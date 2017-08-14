Nile Rodgers had to miss a concert over the weekend when he was hospitalised with a mystery illness.

The 64-year-old producer and his band Chic are currently on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire for '2054: The Tour' but he had to miss Sunday's gig in Toronto when he was taken to hospital.

Nile wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you all so much. I love @EarthWindFire @CHICorg all the #fans and my doctors who are taking great care of me. See you all very soon.

''I've never missed one gig in my life... well, it's been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE (sic).''

Nile was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago but was given the all-clear in 2014 and he spoke about his ordeal at Glastonbury earlier this year.

He said: ''The last time we played here was about four years ago, and at that time, I didn't share this with you, but a couple of years before that my doctors had told me that I was suffering from an extremely aggressive cancer, and that I needed to go home and get my affairs in order.

''I went home and I did a little thinking, and I thought to myself: well, I'm a musician - if I'm going to get my affairs in order, what exactly would that mean to me?

''I happened to get a phone call from two French guys called Daft Punk and a gentleman named Pharrell Williams. And we got together and we wrote this song called 'Get Lucky'.

''And I feel like the luckiest man in the world tonight, because six years after that doctor told me to get my affairs in order, today, six years later, I am cancer-free!''